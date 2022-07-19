Woman who shot at New Mexico deputies in 2018 gets plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting at Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies four years ago when she was being served a home eviction notice accepted a plea agreement Tuesday.

Albuquerque TV station KRQE reported Yvette Curry pleaded no contest to three charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Curry was 55 years old at the time of the June 2018 incident.

Court documents show Curry and her husband divorced and the settlement stipulated the couple’s home was to be sold with the profits divided.

But authorities said Curry refused to help facilitate the sale of the house and was given 30 days to vacate in May 2018.

Authorities said Curry would only talk with deputies through a window and then began shooting at them, which resulted in an hours-long standoff.

According to court records, Curry came out of the house at one point and pointed a gun in the direction of deputies.

One deputy fired back, hitting Curry in the arm, and authorities said she eventually was forced out of the home and taken into custody.

Prosecutors said as part of the plea deal, Curry will be released to a group home and must continue to take her medications.