New Mexico's governor tests positive for COVID-19, reportedly for the 3rd time in 13 months

Published 3:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19 again, reportedly for the third time in 13 months.

Her office said Monday that the Democratic lawmaker tested positive Sunday, but is experiencing minimal symptoms and will be working remotely throughout this week.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Lujan Grisham previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022 and last November.

It’s unclear how she contracted coronavirus, but the governor was in Taiwan last month on a business and trade mission.

Lujan Grisham was scheduled to speak to a business group Tuesday in Albuquerque but has had to cancel.

