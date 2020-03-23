Este fue el mensaje de Cristiano Ronaldo sobre el coronavirus

Noticias

(CNN Español)– Cristiano Ronaldo se encuentra aislado en Portugal junto a su familia. El astro portugués se mostró solidario sobre la pandemia que afecta al mundo y especialmente a su compañero de equipo Daniele Rugani, quien dio positivo por el coronavirus COVID-19.

“El mundo está pasando por un momento difícil que demanda el máximo cuidado y atención por parte de todos nosotros. Les hablo a ustedes hoy no como un jugador de fútbol, sino como hijo, padre, un ser humano preocupado con los acontecimientos que están afectando al mundo entero. Es importante que seguimos el consejo de la OMS (Organización Mundial de la Salud) y los órganos rectores en como manejamos esta situación. Proteger la vida humana debe ser un precedente sobre cualquier otro interés. Me gustaría mandar mis pensamientos a todos los que han perdido alguien cercano a ellos, mi solidaridad a los que están combatiendo el virus, como mi compañero Daniele Rugani, y mi apoyo continuo a los profesionales de salud que ponen su vida en riesgo para ayudar a salvar otros”. -Cristiano Ronaldo

The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world. It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.

