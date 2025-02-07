Los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025

Por Dan Heching, CNN

Después de algunos altibajos, la temporada de premios está nuevamente en marcha con los Critics Choice Awards 2025.

La ceremonia, que se retrasó dos veces debido a los incendios forestales en Los Ángeles, se llevó a cabo el viernes por la noche en Santa Mónica, con la comediante Chelsea Handler como anfitriona.

Los premios honran lo mejor del cine y la televisión, con las aclamadas películas “Wicked” y “Conclave” cada una obteniendo 11 nominaciones. “Dune: Parte Dos” y “Emilia Pérez” las siguen de cerca con 10 nominaciones cada una.

En la categoría de televisión, el drama épico de Hulu “Shōgun” sigue dominando, con seis nominaciones. Empatando en segundo lugar en el conteo de nominaciones están “The Diplomat”, “The Penguin”, “Abbott Elementary”, “What We Do in the Shadows” y “Hacks”, cada uno con cuatro nominaciones antes de la ceremonia.

Encuentra a los ganadores a continuación, indicados en negrita:

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Parte Dos”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Adrien Brody – “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet – “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig – “Queer”

Colman Domingo – “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes – “Conclave”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Cynthia Erivo – “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón – “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – “Hard Truths”

Angelina Jolie – “Maria”

Mikey Madison – “Anora”

Demi Moore – “The Substance”

Yura Borisov – “Anora”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain”

Clarence Maclin – “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton – “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce – “The Brutalist”

Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – “Nickel Boys”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini – “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña – “Emilia Pérez”

Alyla Browne – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Elliott Heffernan – “Blitz”

Maisy Stella – “My Old Ass”

Izaac Wang – “Dìdi”

Alisha Weir – “Abigail”

Zoe Ziegler – “Janet Planet”

“Anora”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Saturday Night”

“Sing Sing”

“Wicked”

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Jon M. Chu – “Wicked”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

RaMell Ross – “Nickel Boys”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune: Part Two”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – “September 5”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

Justin Kuritzkes – “Challengers”

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – “Wicked”

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing”

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – “Nickel Boys”

Peter Straughan – “Conclave”

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – “Dune: Part Two”

Jarin Blaschke – “Nosferatu”

Alice Brooks – “Wicked”

Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist”

Stéphane Fontaine – “Conclave”

Greig Fraser – “Dune: Part Two”

Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys”

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist”

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – “Wicked”

Suzie Davies – “Conclave”

Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu”

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – “Gladiator II”

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – “Dune: Part Two”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Marco Costa – “Challengers”

Nick Emerson – “Conclave”

David Jancso – “The Brutalist”

Joe Walker – “Dune: Part Two”

Hansjörg Weißbrich – “September 5”

Lisy Christl – “Conclave”

Linda Muir – “Nosferatu”

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Maria”

Paul Tazewell – “Wicked”

Jacqueline West – “Dune: Part Two”

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – “Gladiator II”

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Equipo de Maquillaje y Peinado – “Dune: Part Two”

Equipo de Maquillaje y Peinado – “The Substance”

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – “Wicked”

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – “Nosferatu”

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – “A Different Man”

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – “Gladiator II”

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – “Wicked”

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – “Dune: Part Two”

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – “Better Man”

Equipo de Efectos Visuales – “The Substance”

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Flow”

“Inside-Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

“A Real Pain”

“Deadpool y Wolverine”

“Hit Man”

“My Old Ass”

“Saturday Night”

“Thelma”

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Flow”

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Beautiful That Way” – “The Last Showgirl” – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – “Challengers” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – “Emilia Pérez” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – “Will & Harper” – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – “El Robot Salvaje” – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – “Emilia Pérez” – Selena Gomez

Volker Bertelmann – “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol & Camille – “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune: Part Two”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Evil”

“Industry”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“The Old Man”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Kathy Bates – “Matlock”

Shanola Hampton – “Found”

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun”

Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun”

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found”

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun”

John Lithgow – “The Old Man”

Sam Reid – “Interview with the Vampire”

Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun”

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness”

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock”

Anna Sawai – “Pachinko”

Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters”

“Abbott Elementary”

“English Teacher”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“St. Denis Medical”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher”

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This”

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale”

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts”

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Michael Urie – “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Stephanie Koenig – “English Teacher”

Patti LuPone – “Agatha All Along”

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon”

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Masters of the Air”

“Mr Bates vs the Post Office”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

“We Were the Lucky Ones”

“The Great Lillian Hall”

“It’s What’s Inside”

“Música”

“Out of My Mind”

“Rebel Ridge”

“V/H/S/Beyond”

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer”

Tom Hollander – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer”

Ewan McGregor – “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott – “Ripley”

Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country”

Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin”

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “The Penguin”

Naomi Watts – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer”

Hugh Grant – “The Regime”

Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X”

Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones”

Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple”

Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Dakota Fanning – “Ripley”

Leila George – “Disclaimer”

Betty Gilpin – “Three Women”

Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer”

Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin”

Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country”

“Acapulco”

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”

“La Máquina”

“The Law According to Lidia Poët”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Pachinko”

“Senna”

“Squid Game”

“Batman: Caped Crusader”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Invencible”

“The Simpsons”

“X-Men ’97”

“Hot Ones”

“The Daily Show”

“The Graham Norton Show”

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Ali Wong: Single Lady Sol”

“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny”

“Kevin James: Irregardless”

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special”

“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”

