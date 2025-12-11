Todos los ganadores de los premios The Game Awards 2025
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
Los fans de los videojuegos vivieron su gran noche este jueves, con la gala de entrega de los premios The Game Awards, celebrada en el Peacock Theate de Los Ángeles, California.
Durante el pre-show de la ceremonia se entregaron los primeros premios de la gala, en el que “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo el premio a mejor juego independiente, la temporada 2 de la serie “The Last of Us” recibió el reconocimiento a mejor adaptación de un videojuego y “Umamusume: Pretty Derby” ganó como mejor juego para móviles.
La ceremonia también sirvió de escenarios para presentar los tráilers de algunos de los videojuegos más esperados de 2026.
A continuación, presentamos los ganadores de los Game Awards 2025 en cada categoría.
Juego del año
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Donkey Kong Bananza”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
Mejor dirección de juego
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hades II”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor narrativa
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
- “Silent Hill F”
Mejor dirección de arte
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Christopher Larkin – “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- Darren Korb – “Hades II”
- Lorien Testard – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Toma Otowa – “Ghost of Yōtei”
- Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell – “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
Mejor diseño de sonido
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Silent Hill F”
Mejor interpretación
- Ben Starr – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Charlie Cox – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Erika Ishii – “Ghost of Yōtei”
- Jennifer English – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Konatsu Kato – “Silent Hill F”
- Troy Baker – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
Innovación en accesibilidad
- “Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”
- “Atomfall”
- “Doom: The Dark Ages”
- “EA Sports FC 26”
- “South of Midnight”
Juegos por el impacto
- “Consume Me”
- “Despelote”
- “Lost Records: Bloom & Rage”
- “South of Midnight” – GANADOR
- “Wanderstop”
Mejor juego en curso
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “Marvel Rivals”
- “No Man’s Sky”
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- “Baldur’s Gate 3”
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “No Man’s Sky”
Mejor juego independiente
- “Absolum”
- “Ball x Pit”
- “Blue Prince”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” – GANADOR
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
Mejor juego para móviles
- “Destiny: Rising”
- “Persona 5: The Phantom X”
- “Sonic Rumble”
- “Umamusume: Pretty Derby” – GANADOR
- “Wuthering Waves”
Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada
- “Alien: Rogue Incursion”
- “Arken Age”
- “Ghost Town”
- “Marvel’s Deadpool VR”
- “The Midnight Walk”
Mejor juego de acción
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Doom: The Dark Ages”
- “Hades II” – GANADOR
- “Ninja Gaiden 4”
- “Shinobi: Art of Vengeance”
Mejor acción/aventura
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor RPG
- “Avowed”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
- “Monster Hunter Wilds”
- “The Outer Worlds 2”
Mejor combate
- “2XKO”
- “Capcom Fighting Collection 2”
- “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves”
- “Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection”
- “Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage”
Mejor juego familiar
- “Donkey Kong Bananza”
- “Lego Party!”
- “Lego Voyagers”
- “Mario Kart World”
- “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor Sim/estrategia
- “Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles”
- “Jurassic World Evolution 3”
- “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII”
- “Tempest Rising”
- “The Alters”
- “Two Point Museum”
Mejor juego deportativo/carreras
- “EA Sports FC 26”
- “F1 25”
- “Mario Kart World”
- “Rematch”
- “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
Mejor juego multijugador
- “Arc Raiders”
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Elden Ring Nightreign”
- “Peak”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor adaptación
- “A Minecraft Movie”
- “Devil May Cry”
- “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”
- “The Last of Us: Season 2” – GANADOR
- “Until Dawn”
