“Blanca Nieves”, de Disney, lidera las nominaciones a los Razzie, los premios que reconocen lo peor del cine

El cantante canadiense The Weeknd, que usa como actor su nombre original de Abel Tesfaye, fue nominado en la categoría de peor actor por su participación en la película “Hurry Up Tomorrow”. Lo acompañan en este renglón Dave Bautista (“In the Lost Lands”), Ice Cube (“War of the Worlds”), Scott Eastwood (“Alarum”) y Jared Leto (“Tron: Ares”).

Además de “Blanca Nieves” y “War of the Worlds”, la edición 46 de estos premios en clave de parodia también nominó en la categoría de peor película de 2025 a “The Electric State”, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” y “Star Trek: Section 31”.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.