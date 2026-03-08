Skip to Content
EE.UU. ataca presunta embarcación con drogas en el Pacífico oriental; reportan 6 personas muertas

Las Fuerzas Armadas de EE.UU. ejecutaron el domingo un ataque contra otra presunta embarcación de narcotráfico en el océano Pacífico oriental, que dejó seis muertos, según el Comando Sur de EE.UU.

“El 8 de marzo, por instrucción del comandante de #SOUTHCOM, el general Francis L.
Donovan, la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta Southern Spear llevó a cabo un ataque cinético letal contra una embarcación operada por Organizaciones Terroristas Designadas. La inteligencia confirmó que la embarcación transitaba por rutas conocidas de narcotráfico en el Pacífico oriental y participaba en operaciones de narcotráfico. Seis narcoterroristas hombres murieron durante esta acción. Ninguna fuerza militar de EE.UU. resultó herida. @DeptofWar #OpSouthernSpear”, escribió SOUTHCOM en una publicación en X.

Las Fuerzas Armadas de EE.UU. han matado a por lo menos 157 personas en ataques que han destruido 46 embarcaciones como parte de una campaña que Washington dice que está orientada a frenar el flujo de drogas hacia Estados Unidos, según anuncios oficiales y el análisis de CNN de los esfuerzos de búsqueda y rescate.

Ha habido al menos 13 sobrevivientes de esos ataques, dos de los cuales fueron detenidos brevemente por la Marina de EE.UU. antes de ser devueltos a sus países de origen. Se presume que otros 11 murieron después de que las búsquedas no los localizaran en el agua.

El Gobierno de Trump no ha proporcionado evidencia pública de la presencia de narcóticos en las embarcaciones atacadas, ni de su afiliación con cárteles de la droga.

Funcionarios militares han dicho que ningún miembro del servicio de EE.UU. ha resultado herido en los ataques

