Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Sylvester Stallone anuncia que producirá la precuela de su icónico personaje John Rambo

By
Published 7:47 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Sylvester Stallone confirmó a través de sus redes sociales que se convertirá en productor ejecutivo de la película “John Rambo”, cinta que explorará los orígenes de su icónico personaje del mismo nombre.

A través de un video publicado en Instagram, el actor de 79 años compartió esta nueva forma en que se involucrará con el legendario personaje al que dio vida por primera vez en la película de 1982 “First Blood”.

Stallone contó que Rambo ha representado parte importante para su carrera y su vida, por lo que ahora está “demasiado emocionado” por este nuevo capítulo que se adentra en los orígenes del ícono del cine de acción antes de convertirse en el famoso soldado del Ejército de EE.UU.

A fines de enero, la cuenta oficial de la cinta “John Rambo” compartió un breve mensaje de su director, Jalmari Helender, en el que el cineasta compartió la relevancia que tuvo “First Blood” para su vida y expresó su emoción por formar parte de este proyecto. Según adelantó, la película busca mostrar a Rambo de una forma “cruda y real”, abordando su historia de supervivencia, resistencia y perseverancia.
Asimismo, a inicios de año se informó sobre la elección de Noah Centineo para interpretar a John Rambo. La película será producida por Lionsgate y, hasta el momento, no tiene una fecha de estreno confirmada.

La última vez que Sylvester Stallone interpretó a John Rambo fue en “Rambo: Last Blood”, película que llegó a los cines en 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.