CNN - Spanish

“Me siento orgulloso de ser el presidente más sionista del mundo”, dijo Milei desde Nueva York

By
Published 7:13 AM

Por CNN Español

Mientras el conflicto en Medio Oriente sigue avanzando y la geopolítica se sacude, el presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, volvió a posicionarse como aliado fiel de Estados Unidos e Israel.

En una disertación en la Universidad Yeshiva en Nueva York, Milei dijo que se siente orgulloso de “ser el presidente más sionista del mundo”. “Nos han metido dos bombas, una en la AMIA y otra en la embajada de Israel. Por lo tanto, digamos, son nuestros enemigos. Pero además tengo una alianza estratégica con Estados Unidos e Israel”, aseguró el mandatario argentino.

Milei se refería al atentado terrorista contra la Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) en 1994 en Buenos Aires, que dejó un saldo de 85 personas muertas y 300 heridos, y al ataque contra la embajada de Israel en 1992, que dejó 22 muertos y 242 heridos.

Argentina fue el único país de América Latina que respaldó los ataques contra Irán. Mientras el resto de los países de la región tomaban postura en contra o con cierta cautela, la Cancillería de Argentina dijo en un comunicado que “valora y apoya las acciones conjuntas de Estados Unidos e Israel destinadas a neutralizar la amenaza que Irán representa para la estabilidad internacional”.

En su discurso en Nueva York, Milei fue incluso más allá sobre la guerra en Irán y dijo: “Vamos a ganar”, frente a una amplia audiencia y acompañado de su hermana, Karina Milei, su jefe de Gabinete, Manuel Adorni y el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Pablo Quirno.

Milei se encontraba en Estados Unidos desde el sábado, cuando asistió a la cumbre “Escudo de las Américas” que realizó el presidente Donald Trump con sus aliados latinoamericanos en Miami.

