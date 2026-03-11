Skip to Content
Irán “ciertamente no puede” competir en el Mundial, dice el ministro de Deportes

Por Emile Nuh, CNN

El ministro de Deportes de Irán, Ahmad Donyamali, dice que el equipo no puede participar en el Mundial de la FIFA debido a la guerra en curso con el coanfitrión del torneo, Estados Unidos, e Israel.

Las dudas sobre la participación de Irán se han intensificado desde que EE.UU. e Israel lanzaron por primera vez ataques aéreos el 28 de febrero.

“Considerando que este régimen corrupto ha asesinado a nuestro líder, bajo ninguna circunstancia podemos participar en el Mundial”, dijo el miércoles Donyamali a la televisión estatal iraní”.

Esto ocurre pese a que el presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, afirmara en Instagram que recibió garantías del presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, durante una reunión el martes, de que Irán era “bienvenido a competir en el torneo”.

CNN Sports se ha puesto en contacto con la FIFA para solicitar comentarios.

Irán comparte el Grupo G con Nueva Zelandia, Bélgica y Egipto, y los tres partidos están programados para disputarse en EE.UU. Sin embargo, los comentarios de Donyamali ahora han sembrado serias dudas sobre si el país competirá en su cuarto Mundial consecutivo.

“Nuestros niños no están a salvo y, fundamentalmente, no existen tales condiciones para participar”, dijo Donyamali.

“Dadas las acciones maliciosas que han llevado a cabo contra Irán, nos han impuesto dos guerras durante ocho o nueve meses y han matado y martirizado a miles de nuestro pueblo. Por lo tanto, ciertamente no podemos tener tal presencia”.

