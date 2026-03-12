Skip to Content
Los premios Oscar aumentan la seguridad tras una advertencia del FBI por amenazas, según reportes

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

Los premios Oscar reforzaron la seguridad de la gala de este domingo, según reportó Variety, luego de que el FBI emitiera una alerta advirtiendo a las fuerzas del orden de California sobre la posibilidad de un ataque con drones iraníes en medio del conflicto en curso en Medio Oriente.

El Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Los Ángeles ha evitado comentar la alerta del FBI, pero en un comunicado enviado al diario The Los Angeles Times las autoridades dijeron que el departamento seguía operando a un “nivel elevado de preparación y mantiene una mayor vigilancia”.

Según People, la seguridad en la gala de los premios Oscar involucrará a agentes del FBI y del Departamento de Policía de Los Angeles, drones de vigilancia y perros expertos en detectar explosivos. Los funcionarios, sin embargo, advirtieron de que no tienen información directa sobre una amenaza.

La edición 98 de los premios de la Academia se celebrará este domingo 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre en Los Ángeles, California, y se emitirá en más de 200 territorios en todo el mundo.

La ceremonia, presentada por O’Brien, se emitirá en directo en Estados Unidos por la cadena ABC y en streaming por la plataforma Hulu.

