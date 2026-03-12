Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Netflix confirma una secuela de la película “KPop Demon Hunters”

By
New
Published 3:24 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Es oficial: la exitosa película “KPop Demon Hunters” tendrá una secuela. La confirmación se produjo en las redes sociales de Netflix, plataforma que distribuyó la primera entrega.

La noticia, además, llegó acompañada de un mensaje de sus realizadores. Por un lado, Maggie Kang dijo estar “inmensamente orgullosa”, como cineasta originaria de Corea del Sur, de que el público esté interesado en la historia y los personajes inspirados en la cultura de su país; y por el otro, Chris Appelhans expresó su emoción de ver la evolución de los personajes de la historia, a los que describió como “su familia”.

En un comunicado difundido por Netflix, se confirmó que la secuela es el primer proyecto de un contrato exclusivo de varios años para escribir y dirigir películas de animación. El comunicado agrega que la plataforma de entretenimiento mantiene su alianza con Sony Pictures para la producción de esta película. Kristine Belson y Damien de Froberville, copresidentes de Sony Pictures, expresaron estar “encantados” de volver a trabajar con Kang y Appelhans para desarrollar esta nueva entrega cinematográfica.

Por su parte, Dan Lin, director de películas de Netflix, celebró que los directores y escritores de “KPop Demon Hunters” hayan creado la película más popular de todos los tiempos en la plataforma.

La primera parte estrenó el 20 de junio de 2025 y desde entonces se convirtió en un fenómeno mundial, tras mantenerse durante 38 semanas en el Top 10 de las películas más reproducidas de Netflix y acumular grandes logros, como cinco nominaciones a los premios Grammy, dos nominaciones a los Oscar y mantener su banda sonora por 35 semanas en la lista Billboard 200.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.