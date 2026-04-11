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Una persona fue abatida por agentes tras apuñalamiento en el metro de Nueva York que dejó tres heridos, según la Policía

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Published 9:35 AM

Por Gloria Pazmino, Mark Morales y Ray Sanchez, CNN

Una persona murió abatida por agentes después de que, según la Policía de la Ciudad de Nueva York, apuñalara a tres personas en la plataforma del metro de la Terminal Grand Central, en Midtown Manhattan, este sábado.

El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 9:50 a. m. (hora de Miami) en una plataforma del metro situada bajo la Terminal Grand Central, según informó un funcionario de las fuerzas del orden.

El sospechoso, que portaba un machete, recibió la orden de soltar el arma antes de abalanzarse sobre los agentes, quienes abrieron fuego, indicó el funcionario. El individuo falleció a consecuencia de sus heridas, según fuentes cercanas al caso.

Las tres víctimas fueron trasladadas a un hospital, donde se espera que sobrevivan.

Según la misma fuente, en esta etapa de la investigación, el incidente no parece estar vinculado con el terrorismo.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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