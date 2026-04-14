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Anuncian presentación de 31 Minutos en el Zócalo de la Ciudad de México

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Published 7:42 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Las cuentas oficiales del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México anunciaron una presentación gratuita de 31 Minutos en el Zócalo de la capital mexicana.

De acuerdo con la publicación, el evento se llevará a cabo el próximo sábado 30 de abril, fecha que coincide con la celebración del Día del Niño en México. El concierto fue descrito como “un show muy especial lleno de humor, imaginación y personajes que ya son parte de nuestra historia”.

La invitación al evento confirmó que será a las 7:00 p.m. (hora de México), tendrá acceso libre y contará con espacios accesibles para personas con discapacidad o movilidad reducida.

Actualmente, 31 Minutos se encuentra en medio de la gira “Radio Guaripolo Tour”, que contempla presentaciones en diversas ciudades de México y Chile entre abril y junio.

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