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Trump sostiene que EE.UU. debería “tener” Groenlandia para “proteger al mundo de Rusia y China”

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Published 6:01 AM

Por Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Meses después de que Donald Trump impulsara enérgicamente la anexión de Groenlandia por parte de Estados Unidos, el presidente estadounidense volvió a pedir que el país adquiera este territorio danés autónomo.

“Deberíamos tener Groenlandia para proteger al mundo de Rusia y China”, declaró Trump a Fox Business en un fragmento de una entrevista emitida este miércoles.

En enero, Trump lanzó amenazas contundentes sobre una posible toma de control de Groenlandia por parte de Estados Unidos y, en un principio, no descartó el uso de la fuerza militar. Posteriormente, durante su discurso principal en Davos, descartó recurrir a la fuerza militar para anexionarse Groenlandia.

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