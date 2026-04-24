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Corte federal rechaza el intento de Trump de impedir que los migrantes soliciten asilo en la frontera

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Published 10:31 AM

Por Devan Cole, CNN

Un tribunal federal de apelaciones rechazó este viernes —en una opinión dividida— el intento del presidente Donald Trump de impedir unilateralmente que los migrantes que cruzan la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México soliciten asilo allí, lo que prepara el escenario para un probable enfrentamiento sobre esta política ante la Corte Suprema.

La decisión, adoptada por 2 votos a favor y 1 en contra, constituye una derrota significativa para la agenda migratoria de Trump. El Tribunal de Apelaciones del Circuito de la Ciudad de Washington, dictaminó que un decreto emitido por Trump —en su primer día de regreso al cargo— para poner fin al asilo por cualquier medio ignoraba las leyes promulgadas por el Congreso.

“Impedir que individuos extranjeros que se encuentran físicamente presentes en los Estados Unidos soliciten asilo —y, en caso de que cumplan con los requisitos legales que acrediten su elegibilidad, que sean considerados para recibirlo— resulta incompatible con lo establecido en la ley”, escribió en la decisión la jueza Michelle Childs, designada por el expresidente Joe Biden. A su postura se sumó la jueza Nina Pillard, designada por Barack Obama.

Por su parte, el juez Justin Walker —designado por Trump— habría permitido a los migrantes buscar otras formas de protección, pero no el asilo.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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