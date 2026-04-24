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Jeanine Pirro desestima la investigación penal contra Jerome Powell

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Published 8:34 AM

Por Lucy Bayly, CNN

La fiscal federal del Distrito de Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, anunció este viernes que da por cerrada la investigación penal contra el presidente de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell.

Esta decisión allanaría el camino para que Kevin Warsh —el candidato elegido por el presidente Donald Trump para suceder a Powell— sea confirmado en el cargo.

El Departamento de Justicia inició una investigación penal contra Powell en enero, después de que Trump pasara meses atacando al presidente de la Fed por no haber bajado las tasas de interés con mayor rapidez. Las quejas de Trump incluían acusaciones de conducta inapropiada e incompetencia en relación con los sobrecostes de la renovación de la Reserva Federal, cuyo presupuesto ascendía a US$ 2.500 millones.

El mes pasado, un fiscal federal de la Ciudad de Washington comunicó a un juez que su oficina no disponía de pruebas que acreditaran la comisión de delito alguno; no obstante, Pirro mantuvo abierta la investigación, para la cual contaba con el respaldo expreso del presidente Trump.

El senador republicano Thom Tillis —miembro clave del Comité Bancario del Senado, organismo encargado de ratificar a los candidatos a la Reserva Federal— había estado bloqueando la votación para la confirmación de Warsh precisamente a causa de dicha investigación. Tillis declaró que, una vez concluida la pesquisa, emitiría su voto a favor de la confirmación de Warsh.

La decisión de abandonar la investigación se produce tras varias semanas de peticiones privadas por parte de los senadores republicanos, las cuales fueron adquiriendo un carácter cada vez más público.

Esta noticia se encuentra en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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