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“Supernova: Génesis”: quiénes pelean, quiénes cantan, a qué hora y dónde ver el especial

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Published 6:33 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

El especial “Supernova: Génesis”, que marcará la primera transmisión en vivo de Netflix en Latinoamérica, se llevará a cabo el domingo 26 de abril y podrá verse en más de 190 países.

El evento combinará combates de boxeo entre celebridades e influencers con música y entretenimiento. Se transmitirá en vivo desde la Arena Ciudad de México y estará disponible en la plataforma a partir de las 7:00 pm (horario de la capital mexicana; 9:00 pm en Miami).

Las peleas confirmadas son:

  • Alana Flores (México) vs. Flor Vigna (Argentina)
  • Mario Bautista (México) vs. Aarón Mercury (México)
  • Karely Ruiz (México) vs. Kim Shantal (México)
  • Víctor Ordoñez “Lonche” vs. Guillermo Peña “Willito” (Estados Unidos)
  • El Abraham (México) vs. Nando (Venezuela)
  • Milica (Argentina) vs. Ari Geli (España)

El cinturón de esta edición está diseñado en color rojo, con una placa central con el nombre del evento, bañada en oro y con incrustaciones de diamantes y rubíes.

En el apartado musical participarán artistas del regional mexicano como Carín León y Óscar Maydón, mientras que el género urbano estará representado por el puertorriqueño Ozuna.

Además, la actriz Bárbara de Regil y el creador de contenido Alexis Omman tendrán una participación especial durante la noche, aunque hasta ahora no se ha detallado cuál será su rol dentro del espectáculo.

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