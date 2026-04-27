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Renuncia el fiscal de Chihuahua tras el operativo en el que murieron dos agentes de la CIA

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Published 9:00 PM

Por CNN en Español

El fiscal del estado de Chihuahua, César Gustavo Jáuregui Moreno, renunció este lunes al cargo en medio de la controversia desatada por la participación de dos agentes de la CIA estadounidense en un operativo en el norte de México sin el conocimiento del Gobierno federal. Los agentes murieron en el despliegue, según las autoridades mexicanas.

“Es mi deber reconocer que respecto a los hechos que han trascendido en torno a la presencia de personas extranjeras, resulta procedente señalar que hubo omisiones tanto en la información como en la gestión institucional respecto de los puntos de contacto con dichas personas”, explicó Jáurequi Moreno en conferencia de prensa. “Reconozco esta responsabilidad política”, agregó.

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