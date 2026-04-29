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Bad Bunny y Romeo Santos, entre “Los 30 mejores compositores estadounidenses vivos”, según The New York Times

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Published 8:00 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

La revista The New York Times compartió el listado de “Los 30 mejores compositores estadounidenses vivos”, elaborado con la participación de más de 250 expertos de la música, así como seis críticos de la revista. La publicación aclaró que el listado no está ordenado por jerarquía.

Los artistas incluidos son:

  • Nile Rodgers
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Jay-Z
  • Paul Simon
  • Taylor Swift
  • Brian & Eddie Holland
  • Missy Elliot
  • Lionel Richie
  • Dolly Parton
  • Young Thug
  • Diane Warren
  • Josh Osborne, Brady Clark y Shane McAnally
  • Fiona Apple
  • Babyface
  • Stephin Merritt
  • Romeo Santos
  • Carole King
  • Outkast
  • Mariah Carey
  • Willie Nelson
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Valerie Simpson
  • Bob Dylan
  • Lana del Rey
  • The-Dream
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
  • Bad Bunny
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Smokey Robinson

En el apartado dedicado a Bad Bunny, el medio lo describe como “un gran reguetonero”, “uno de los raperos en español más talentosos” y “un experimentalista capaz de integrarse en el pop-punk y los corridos tumbados”.
Además, destaca el impacto del puertorriqueño en la música latina y cómo ha logrado romper barreras idiomáticas gracias a su relación artística con el español y el inglés.

También menciona su participación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl y el momento en que su álbum “Debí tirar más fotos” se convirtió en el primer disco en español en ganar el Grammy a Álbum del Año. The New York Times lo califica como “la estrella estadounidense más visible del momento”. La publicación también compartió las que, a su parecer, son las cinco canciones imprescindibles de Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio: “Soy peor”, “MIA”, “Yo perreo sola”, “Callaita” y “Nuevayol”.

Por su parte, Romeo Santos fue reconocido por su visión innovadora de la bachata, género que ayudó a fusionar con el pop y otros estilos, abriendo camino para el ascenso global de la música latina.

El medio también recordó el impacto de “Obsesión”, canción que calificó como un “himno del pop latino”, así como su éxito tanto con Aventura como en su carrera en solitario. Además, destacó sus colaboraciones con artistas como Usher y Drake, a quienes acercó a la bachata. Las mejores cinco canciones seleccionadas del intérprete fueron: “Obsesión”, “Un beso”, “Ella y yo”, “Propuesta indecente” y “Odio”.

The-CNN-Wire
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