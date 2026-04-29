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Cámara de Representantes de Florida aprueba nuevo mapa electoral poco después del fallo de la Corte Suprema sobre Louisiana

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Published 10:24 AM

Por Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Los legisladores de Florida están emitiendo este miércoles los votos finales sobre un nuevo mapa de distritos electorales diseñado por el gobernador Ron DeSantis, que busca otorgar a los republicanos una ventaja en cuatro distritos adicionales este otoño.

La Cámara de Representantes de Florida aprobó el mapa el miércoles por la mañana, aproximadamente una hora después de que se hiciera pública una decisión de la Corte Suprema sobre los distritos de Louisiana.

Ahora el proyecto pasa al Senado estatal para su aprobación definitiva, que se espera para el miércoles por la tarde.

Los republicanos ostentan supermayorías en la Legislatura de Florida y dejaron claro que planeaban respaldar el mapa de DeSantis —sin modificaciones— durante la sesión especial de redistribución de distritos, que el gobernador convocó esta semana.

Al proponer el mapa antes del fallo de hoy, el equipo legal de DeSantis citó el inminente caso sobre derechos de voto como una de las justificaciones para proceder con la redistribución de distritos. Su mapa tiene como objetivo otorgar a los republicanos el control de 24 de los 28 distritos del estado para la Cámara de Representantes.

La votación en Florida constituye el último episodio en la batalla por la redistribución de distritos que ha cobrado fuerza en todo el país desde que, el año pasado y a instancias del presidente Donald Trump, Texas trazara nuevas líneas divisorias para beneficiar a los republicanos. Apenas la semana pasada, los legisladores de Virginia aprobaron un mapa que podría ayudar a los demócratas a arrebatar cuatro escaños republicanos en la Cámara de Representantes, si bien continúan las impugnaciones legales contra dicho mapa.

El miércoles, la Corte Suprema anuló el mapa de distritos de Louisiana —largamente impugnado— al declararlo un caso de manipulación electoral inconstitucional, una decisión que podría tener repercusiones en las elecciones intermedias de este año y que se da en medio de un tira y afloja a nivel nacional sobre qué partido logra obtener la mayor ventaja política en el Congreso mediante el rediseño de los límites de los distritos.

Esta decisión dificultará considerablemente que los demandantes impugnen futuros mapas bajo el argumento de discriminación racial, socavando así una interpretación fundamental de la Ley de Derecho al Voto.

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