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EE.UU. y algunos aliados regionales respaldan la soberanía de Panamá y critican a China

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Published 6:00 AM

Por Gonzalo Zegarra, CNN Español

Estados Unidos y varios aliados de la región emitieron un comunicado conjunto en apoyo a la soberanía de Panamá frente a lo que denominaron la “presión económica selectiva de China” y dijeron que cualquier intento de socavarla es una amenaza para todos los firmantes.

“La libertad de nuestra región no es negociable”, indica el texto publicado por el Departamento de Estado de EE.UU. y firmado también por Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, y Trinidad y Tobago.

Los países indicaron que la presión económica de Beijing y la detención de buques con bandera panameña en puertos chinos son “un intento flagrante de politizar el comercio marítimo y vulnerar la soberanía de las naciones de nuestro hemisferio”.

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de China ha calificado las denuncias estadounidenses sobre este tema como “acusaciones infundadas”. Este miércoles, un vocero de la Cancillería instó a los países involucrados a “no dejarse engañar ni explotar por fuerzas malévolas”.

La vía interoceánica, por donde transita alrededor del 40 por ciento del tráfico anual de contenedores de Estados Unidos, es un punto clave de la estrategia de Washington de contrarrestar la influencia de China en la región en el marco de la disputa geopolítica de las potencias.

A fines de enero, la Corte Suprema de Justicia de Panamá dejó firme un fallo que anuló el contrato con Panama Ports Company (PPC), que operaba en dos puertos en ambos extremos del Canal con gran parte de capital chino. Beijing dijo que el Gobierno del país caribeño pagaría “un alto precio político y económico” si no cambiaba su postura.

“Nos solidarizamos con Panamá”, señaló el comunicado conjunto del lunes. “A través de nuestro renovado compromiso con la paz, la seguridad y la cooperación hemisférica, seguimos dedicados a enfrentar todas las amenazas para garantizar que las Américas sigan siendo una región de libertad, seguridad y prosperidad”, agregó.

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