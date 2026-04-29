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El Zorro y Django juntos: hay reportes sobre una nueva película basada en el popular cómic

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Published 5:23 AM

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

Uno de los cruces o “crossovers” más famosos de los comics será llevado al cine: según un reporte de Variety, Brian Helgeland escribirá el guion de una película basada en la popular historieta del Zorro y Django.

El Zorro es el popular héroe enmascarado creado por el escritor Johnston McCulley en 1919, que, desde su aparición como personaje literario, dio el salto al cine y a la TV en decenas de títulos, siendo el más reciente la serie de Prime Video de 2024 protagonizada por el español Miguel Bernardeau.

Y Django es un personaje de películas de vaqueros que apareció por primera vez en el western italiano “Django” en 1966, pero que es recordado por la película “Django Unchained”, de 2012, dirigida por Quentin Tarantino y protagonizada por Jamie Foxx en el papel principal.

La nueva película estará basada en el cómic “Django Zorro” de 2014, cocreado por Quentin Tarantino junto con Matt Wagner. Se desconocen los detalles de la trama, aunque de seguro mantendrá la premisa de la historieta, en la que el cazarrecompensas Django forma una alianza con el justiciero enmascarado Zorro en la California del siglo XIX.

El reporte de Variety no menciona si Foxx volverá a interpretar a Django en esta adaptación ni si Antonio Banderas volverá a encarnar al Zorro, personaje al que dio vida en dos películas, “The Mask of Zorro” (1998) y “The Legend of Zorro” (2005).

Sony Pictures, a cargo del proyecto, no ha anunciado quién será el director de la película, que cuenta con la aprobación de Tarantino, según un reporte del sitio web de cine The Playlist.

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