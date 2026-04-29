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Imagen de un alcatraz cubierta de pasto gana el Premio del Público en los Comedy Wildlife Awards

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Published 6:05 PM

Por Jack Guy, CNN

Una foto de un alcatraz con pasto soplándole sobre el rostro fue elegida ganadora del premio People’s Choice en los Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

“Ahora, ¿en qué dirección está mi nido?” de Alison Tuck captura la escena en un día ventoso en Bempton Cliffs, en Yorkshire, Inglaterra, durante la temporada de anidación. “Ganó de manera contundente en la votación del público” de una lista final de 41 fotografías, según un comunicado de los organizadores del concurso, publicado el miércoles.

Tuck tomó la fotografía en un “día muy ventoso”, dijo en el comunicado.

“Había un viento que soplaba desde el mar hacia tierra, lo que significaba que no podíamos fotografiar desde el barco; sin embargo, el viento jugó a nuestro favor, ya que los alcatraces eran empujados hacia y arriba de los acantilados, dándonos una amplia oportunidad de obtener unas bonitas imágenes en primer plano de ellos recolectando pasto para sus nidos”, añadió.

Tuck comentó que fue “realmente emocionante” que la foto hubiera sido destacada entre las imágenes Highly Commended de los premios más amplios de 2025, que vieron al fotógrafo británico Mark Meth-Cohn ganar el máximo galardón en diciembre con una imagen de un gorila bailando.

“Sin embargo, que me otorguen esta categoría es otra cosa y estoy muy contenta y agradecida con todas las personas que votaron por mí”, afirmó en el comunicado.

Otras imágenes finalistas incluyen una ardilla teniendo un mal día de peinado; un cálao sureño de pico amarillo haciendo una huida desesperada ante el acercamiento de un halcón de Harris; y un elefante de Sri Lanka jugando al cucú tras cubrirse con sus orejas.

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