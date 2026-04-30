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El indicador de inflación preferido de la Reserva Federal acaba de alcanzar su nivel más alto en casi tres años

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Published 6:59 AM

Por Alicia Wallace

El rápido aumento de los precios de la gasolina elevó el indicador de inflación preferido de la Reserva Federal al 3,5 % en marzo, su tasa más alta en casi tres años, según mostraron nuevos datos el jueves.

El índice de precios de los gastos de consumo personal subió un 0,7 % con respecto a febrero, una aceleración mayor de lo esperado en comparación con el ritmo mensual anterior del 0,4 %, según informó el Departamento de Comercio el jueves. La tasa de inflación anual, que se disparó desde el 2,8 % en febrero, registra ahora su ritmo más rápido desde mayo de 2023.

Seg ún FactSet, los economistas esperaban que el índice de precios subiera un 0,6 % respecto al mes anterior y un 3,6 % interanual.

El fuerte aumento de los precios de la energía, consecuencia de la presión ejercida sobre el comercio de petróleo por el conflicto de Medio Oriente, fue en gran parte responsable del repentino repunte de la inflación.

Si se excluyen los costos de alimentos y energía, los precios subieron un 0,3 % con respecto a febrero y un 3,2 % interanual. Esto coincide con las expectativas de los economistas.

Además del índice de precios PCE, que la Reserva Federal utiliza para su objetivo de inflación del 2 %, el informe del Departamento de Comercio del jueves también ofreció una visión de cómo se mantenían los gastos, los ingresos y los ahorros de los hogares.

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