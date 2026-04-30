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Gobernador de Louisiana podría retrasar algunas primarias de mayo tras fallo de la Corte Suprema, según fuentes de CNN

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Published 8:55 AM

Por Fredreka Schouten, Arlette Saenz y Patrick Svitek, CNN

Se espera que el gobernador de Louisiana, Jeff Landry, suspenda al menos algunas contiendas de las primarias del 16 de mayo en su estado tras la decisión de la Corte Suprema de EE.UU. que invalida el mapa congresional estatal y lo considera una manipulación inconstitucional de distritos electorales.

La votación anticipada para las primarias está programada para comenzar este sábado y las papeletas para votantes en el extranjero ya fueron enviadas. Pero el representante demócrata Cleo Fields, cuyo distrito está en el centro de la decisión de redistribución electoral de la Corte Suprema, dijo que Landry le comunicó que anticipa emitir un decreto para suspender la elección y convocar una nueva.

Fields dijo a CNN que espera una impugnación judicial contra la medida, reportada primero por The Washington Post.

“La gente ya votó”, dijo Fields. “Ya se han enviado papeletas anticipadas”.

Landry publicó una declaración conjunta con la secretaria de Justicia estatal Liz Murrill en X, en la que señalaron que el fallo de la Corte Suprema del miércoles significa que el estado “actualmente tiene prohibido llevar a cabo elecciones congresionales bajo el mapa actual”.

“Estamos trabajando junto con la Legislatura y la oficina del secretario de Estado para desarrollar un camino a seguir”, dijeron Landry y Murrill.

Aún no está claro si Landry suspenderá las primarias de todas las contiendas programadas actualmente para el 16 de mayo. Louisiana tiene unas primarias republicanas para el Senado de EE.UU. seguidas de cerca, en las que el senador Bill Cassidy enfrenta desafíos de la representante federal Julia Letlow y del tesorero estatal John Fleming.

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