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La evacuación del Pentágono se debió a una falsa alarma, según informaron fuentes

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Published 9:16 AM

Por Haley Britzky, Zachary Cohen, Davis Winkie y Pamela Brown, CNN

El cierre y la evacuación del Pentágono de este jueves por la tarde se debieron a una falsa alarma, según indicaron dos fuentes conocedoras del asunto.

El jueves, varios pisos y pasillos del Pentágono se habían cerrado o habían sido evacuados por lo que fue una falsa alarma de un “incidente con materiales peligrosos”, según tres fuentes familiarizadas con el caso y el departamento de bomberos local.

Los sistemas dentro del Pentágono habían detectado “un problema de calidad del aire que requiere medidas de precaución hasta que determinemos su importancia”, según informó el portavoz del Pentágono, Sean Parnell, este jueves más temprano.

“El Departamento está implementando protocolos de protección estándar, incluyendo una orden de confinamiento para la zona afectada”, dijo Parnell. “Los equipos de respuesta están desplegados y listos para brindar apoyo a los ocupantes de los edificios”.

Una publicación en redes sociales del Departamento de Bomberos y Servicios Médicos de Emergencia de Arlington indicó que el Equipo de Materiales Peligrosos del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Arlington estaba operando en el Pentágono para investigar “durante un incidente con materiales peligrosos”.

Un mensaje enviado por el equipo de seguridad del Pentágono indicaba que se había detectado un “problema de calidad del aire” y que se necesitaban pruebas adicionales.

Según indicaron dos fuentes, se habían cerrardo los pisos del segundo al quinto, en los pasillos del cuatro al siete del extenso complejo del Pentágono.

Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará.

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