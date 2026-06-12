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El Kennedy Center debe eliminar el nombre de Trump esta noche, dictamina un tribunal de apelaciones

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Published 5:37 PM

Por Devan Cole, CNN

Un tribunal de apelaciones mantiene vigente el fallo de un juez federal que exige que el Kennedy Center elimine el nombre del presidente Donald Trump de su edificio a más tardar al final del viernes.

El Tribunal de Apelaciones del Circuito de Washington rechazó un intento de última hora por parte del centro de suspender el fallo del juez para que no tuviera que cumplir mientras se desarrollan más procedimientos judiciales.

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