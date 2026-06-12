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Muere el Niño Guerrero, máximo líder del Tren de Aragua, en ataque militar de EE.UU., anuncia Trump

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Published 7:44 PM

Por Michael Williams, CNN

Uno de los principales líderes del Tren de Aragua murió en un ataque militar estadounidense, dijo este viernes el presidente Donald Trump.

Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, conocido como Niño Guerrero, murió en “un ataque cinético rápido y letal”, anunció Trump este viernes por la noche en Truth Social. Aunque el presidente no especificó cuándo ni dónde murió Guerrero, dijo que el ataque fue “coordinado estrechamente con nuestros amigos en Venezuela, con quienes estamos trabajando muy bien”.

En diciembre, la Fiscalía de Estados Unidos para el Distrito Sur de Nueva York acusó a Guerrero de ordenar, dirigir y facilitar actos de terrorismo dentro de Estados Unidos.

El fiscal federal Jay Clayton lo describió entonces como el “cerebro de la evolución del Tren de Aragua, de una banda carcelaria venezolana a una organización terrorista transnacional”, mientras el Gobierno de Estados Unidos ofrecía una recompensa de US$ 5 millones por información que condujera a su captura.

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