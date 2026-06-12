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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 12 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

La Copa Mundial de la FIFA tendrá este viernes el segundo capítulo inaugural, después de que el jueves lo hiciera México, en una fiesta que fue completa con el triunfo por 2-0 sobre Sudáfrica. Ahora será el turno de Canadá y Estados Unidos, que saldrán al campo para mover el balón de los grupos B y D, respectivamente.

🏟️ Estadio Toronto

🏠 Toronto, Ontario, Canadá

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Los Ángeles

🏠 Inglewood, California, Estados Unidos

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. de Madrid (ya sábado).

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