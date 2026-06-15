Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Bombardero B-52 se estrella poco después de despegar en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Edwards de California

By
Published 1:23 PM

Por Taylor Romine, CNN

Una aeronave militar se estrelló en una base al norte de Los Ángeles la mañana del lunes, informó la Base Aérea Edwards en redes sociales.

“Un B-52 Stratofortress de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos se estrelló poco después del despegue en el aeródromo de Edwards a las 11:20 a.m.”, dijo la base en Facebook. “Los equipos de emergencia respondieron de inmediato al lugar y la situación continúa”.

No está claro de inmediato si hay heridos. CNN se ha puesto en contacto con la base para obtener más información.

La Base Aérea Edwards está a unos 100 millas (160 kilómetros) al norte de Los Ángeles.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Noticia en desarrollo

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.