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El crecimiento del empleo en EE.UU. fue menor de lo esperado en junio

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Published 6:49 AM

Por Alicia Wallace, CNN

La economía de EE.UU. sumó apenas 57.000 empleos en junio, muy por debajo de lo esperado, según datos publicados este jueves por la Oficina de Estadísticas Laborales.

La cifra representa una desaceleración frente a los 129.000 empleos creados en mayo y quedó muy por debajo de la previsión de los economistas, que esperaban 100.000 nuevos puestos de trabajo. La tasa de desempleo bajó del 4,3 % al 4,2 %.

El informe de este jueves mostró que el sector de ocio y hospitalidad perdió 61.000 empleos el mes pasado, reflejo de una contratación estacional más débil de lo habitual, señaló la Oficina de Estadísticas Laborales.

Ese sector, que se sigue de cerca como un indicador de la salud del consumo, ya que está vinculado al gasto discrecional, era una incógnita para los economistas. No estaba claro cuánto impulsaron la contratación en mayo y junio los eventos relacionados con el Mundial.

El mercado laboral enfrenta diversos factores adversos, entre ellos el envejecimiento de la población, la rápida adopción de la inteligencia artificial y el reciente aumento de los precios del petróleo debido a la guerra en Oriente Medio.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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