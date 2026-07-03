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Cancelan desfile por el 4 de julio en Filadelfia por preocupaciones sobre el calor

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Published 6:19 AM

Por Danny Freeman y Devon Sayers, CNN

El desfile de Filadelfia “Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade”, programado para hoy, fue cancelado “debido al calor extremo”, según una publicación de los organizadores del evento.

Se esperaba que el desfile fuera uno de los más grandes del país durante este fin de semana festivo y contara con participantes de todos los estados.

Se prevé que Filadelfia registre nuevamente máximas superiores a los 38 °C este viernes. La combinación de calor y humedad hará que la sensación térmica sea aún más elevada; se pronostica que los valores del índice de calor —la sensación real que percibe el cuerpo— alcancen hasta los 44 °C aproximadamente.

A principios de esta semana, los organizadores habían acortado el recorrido del desfile debido a preocupaciones relacionadas con el calor.

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Ritu Prasad, de CNN Weather, contribuyó a este informe.

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