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En fotos: EE.UU. celebra 250 años de independencia

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Published 4:35 PM

CNN

Es el fin de semana del 4 de julio en Estados Unidos, y este es especial.

Este sábado se conmemora el 250 aniversario de la nación, y los estadounidenses celebran este hito con parrilladas, desfiles, fuegos artificiales y otras tradiciones.

En la capital del país, se prevé que las celebraciones culminen con un discurso del presidente Donald Trump y un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales que batirá récords en el National Mall.

Sin embargo, lo que complica la situación es una peligrosa ola de calor que ha batido récords, tensionando la red eléctrica y elevando el riesgo para millones de personas que eligen celebrar al aire libre.

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