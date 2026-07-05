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Una avioneta cayó al East River de Nueva York, informaron las autoridades

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Published 11:03 AM

Por Sneha Dhandapani, CNN

Una avioneta realizó un aterrizaje forzoso en el East River, entre Brooklyn y Manhattan, poco después del mediodía de este domingo, confirmaron autoridades de Nueva York a CNN.

La Policía de Nueva York informó que hay reportes de heridos leves. Equipos del Departamento de Bomberos de la Ciudad de Nueva York evacuaron a las ocho personas que iban a bordo de la aeronave.

El Departamento de Bomberos recibió el aviso a las 12:01 p.m. sobre un hidroavión que había realizado un aterrizaje forzoso en el río. La aeronave quedó a flote en posición vertical y actualmente está siendo remolcada de regreso al muelle.

La Policía de Nueva York atiende la emergencia en el lugar.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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