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CNN - Spanish

Arma tu once ideal con los mejores jugadores del Mundial 2026

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Published 10:07 AM

Por Jhasua Razo, CNN Español

El Mundial 2026 ha dejado grandes actuaciones, goles inolvidables, sorpresas y jugadores que brillaron a lo largo del torneo.

Ahora es tu turno de elegir a quiénes merecen un lugar en el equipo ideal.

Explora a los futbolistas de las 48 selecciones que participaron en el Mundial, elige una formación y arma tu once ideal. Cuando termines, podrás descargar una imagen de tu alineación para compartirla y compararla con la de otros aficionados.

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