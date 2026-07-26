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Reportan múltiples víctimas de disparos en el festival del Seattle Center, según la policía

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Published 8:39 PM

Por Julianna Bragg, CNN

Varias personas resultaron heridas de bala el domingo por la noche en un festival gastronómico celebrado en un estadio de Seattle, a tan solo una manzana de la emblemática Space Needle de la ciudad, según informó la policía.

“Pronto habrá más información”, dijeron las autoridades en un comunicado publicado el día X. “Por favor, eviten la zona”.

El centro médico Harborview Medical Center informó a CNN que recibirá a las personas heridas en el evento ocurrido en el Seattle Center.

Este fin de semana, el Seattle Center acogió su festival anual Bite of Seattle, que contó con cientos de vendedores locales y actuaciones de música en directo.

Dos testigos que asistieron al festival declararon a KOMO, filial de CNN , que oyeron “entre siete y ocho disparos” dentro del recinto, y añadieron que la gente corría “por todas partes”.

Tras conocerse el tiroteo, el monorrail del Seattle Center anunció que permanecería cerrado el resto del día y que reanudaría su funcionamiento el lunes por la mañana.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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