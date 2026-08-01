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Al menos tres muertos en una explosión en un restaurante de Moscú

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Published 12:47 PM

Por Anna Chernova y Alessandra Freitas, CNN

Al menos tres personas murieron y quince resultaron heridas en una explosión cerca de una cafetería en el centro de Moscú este sábado, según informó la agencia estatal de noticias rusa TASS, citando a la Dirección General del Ministerio del Interior.

Las autoridades no informaron de inmediato cuál fue la causa. La explosión ocurrió alrededor de las 8:10 p.m., hora local —1:10 p. m., hora de Miami—, cerca de una terraza al aire libre del edificio 1 de la plaza Kudrinskaya, indicó el ministerio.

En el momento de la explosión, el restaurante estaba cerrado al público por un banquete privado, según su sitio web.

Un equipo de investigación y unidades de emergencia trabajaban en el lugar.

La explosión ocurrió en el rascacielos de la plaza Kudrinskaya, una de las famosas “Siete Hermanas” de Moscú, un conjunto de rascacielos de estilo estalinista construidos en la década de 1950. El emblemático edificio residencial se encuentra junto al Anillo de los Jardines, en el céntrico distrito Presnensky de Moscú.

El restaurante Balzi Rossi está ubicado en la base de la torre. Su chef, Carmine Alfieri, agradeció el apoyo recibido después de la explosión. Alfieri dijo que el personal estaba a salvo y describió lo ocurrido como “un incidente menor”.

“Estamos todos bien, y nuestro restaurante y nuestra cocina están en perfectas condiciones; solo hubo un incidente menor en la entrada del restaurante”, dijo Alfieri en Instagram, sin dar más detalles.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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