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Mueren 13 personas en un accidente aéreo en el sur de Perú

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Published 3:25 PM

Por Mauricio Torres, CNN en Español

Trece personas murieron este sábado en un accidente aéreo en el sector Pueblo Viejo, informó la Municipalidad Provincial de Nasca, en el sur de Perú, en un comunicado publicado en su página de Facebook.

La aeronave accidentada había despegado de la ciudad de Pisco para un vuelo turístico sobre las Líneas y Geoglifos de Nasca, dijo la Municipalidad, citando información brindada por la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil.

De acuerdo con la Municipalidad, autoridades locales apoyaron en las labores de atención y respuesta al siniestro desde que supieron del caso.

“La investigación del accidente y la supervisión de las operaciones aeronáuticas corresponden a las autoridades competentes, quienes determinarán las causas y las responsabilidades conforme a ley”, agregó.

De las 13 personas fallecidas, 11 eran pasajeros y las dos restantes eran miembros de la tripulación, dijeron policías en el lugar del siniestro, según declaraciones recogidas por IDS Noticias y la agencia Reuters.

Aerodiana, la empresa a la cual pertenecía la aeronave, dijo a CNN que en el transcurso del sábado emitirá un comunicado sobre lo ocurrido.

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