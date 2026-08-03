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Cuba enfrenta otro apagón nacional tras colapso de la red eléctrica

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Published 2:01 AM

Por Diego Mendoza, CNN

La red eléctrica de Cuba colapsó la noche del domingo, anunció la empresa estatal de electricidad en las redes sociales, sumiendo al país caribeño en otro apagón nacional.

El apagón del domingo es el primero de agosto y se produce después de que la isla de 10 millones de habitantes sufriera tres en julio, mientras Estados Unidos continúa imponiendo un bloqueo petrolero que pone a prueba la envejecida infraestructura energética del país.

La empresa estatal no ofreció más detalles sobre el apagón.

Cuba ha tenido dificultades para importar combustible desde la captura del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, en enero, el aliado más cercano de La Habana. México también detuvo las exportaciones en respuesta a la presión de Estados Unidos.

Los apagones escalonados de este verano han resultado cada vez más difíciles para los habitantes, muchos de los cuales se ven obligados a despertarse en medio de la noche para cocinar, lavar, usar internet y refrescarse durante los calurosos meses de verano, sin saber cuántas horas durará la electricidad.

La presión de Estados Unidos ha empujado lentamente a La Habana a realizar algunas reformas económicas.

El primer ministro Manuel Marrero Cruz anunció en julio que el Gobierno había aprobado la primera empresa de inversión extranjera para importar y vender combustible, informó Reuters, y agregó que a casi 200 empresas en la isla se les había otorgado permiso para participar en la distribución mayorista de combustible.

Los legisladores también aprobaron algunas medidas que autorizan la inversión privada en la industria turística, que ha sido devastada por la salida de gigantes hoteleros en respuesta a las sanciones de Estados Unidos y la cancelación de vuelos debido a la escasez de combustible.

Aun así, el Gobierno ha reconocido que estos son pasos incrementales y que tomará tiempo para que las reformas económicas de gran alcance produzcan cambios notables.

“Los resultados se lograrán de manera gradual”, dijo Marrero el miércoles. “A partir de ahora, comienza la etapa más importante y, quizás, la más difícil”.

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