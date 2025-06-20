Skip to Content
Watch: Crewed Blue Origin flight launches from West Texas

Published 2:32 PM

Watch the livestream of the launch starting at 7:30 AM MT on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- The next New Shepard crewed flight, NS-33, will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Saturday, June 21. The launch site is located outside of Van Horn, Texas. The flight is scheduled to launch at approximately 7:30 AM MT.

Blue Origin announced the crew for its 13th human flight of the New Shepard program earlier this month: Allie Kuehner and her husband, Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno, Jr., Owolabi Salis, and James (Jim) Sitkin.

The company debuted the flight's custom patch a few days ago.

Blue Origin's 11th human flight made headlines when it blasted off with an all female star-studded crew on April 14, 2025. That crew included news anchor Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, and Jeff Bezo's partner Lauren Sánchez.

Emma Hoggard

