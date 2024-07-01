Ruidoso asking for visitors to stay away as recovery efforts begin

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso is asking tourists not to visit, for now.

"While our community works tirelessly to recover from the recent fires and flooding, we ask for your understanding and patience," the village's tourism department posted to social media today.

Check back frequently, we’re taking this one week at a time!https://t.co/Hd0tukFj5D#RuidosoStrong pic.twitter.com/yhLu413nXB — Ruidoso, NM (@DiscoverRuidoso) July 1, 2024

Ruidoso's economy is deeply intertwined with the tourism business, welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

The village suffered severe damage due to two large wildfires in June. Flash flooding wrecked further damage on the community soon after.

Now, the community is working to build back.

Consider donating to help the survivors here.