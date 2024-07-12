Skip to Content
New Mexico is set to receive more federal assistance following wildfires and flooding in Ruidoso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The federal government has announced they are sending more relief assistance to New Mexico following recent floods and wildfires in Ruidoso.

President Biden announced he has amended the major disaster declaration, which will provide more assistance to Lincoln County Otero County, Mescalero Apache Tribe, and give assistance to Rio Arriba and San Juan counties.

This amendment adds federal assistance for permanent work including reconstruction efforts for roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, public utilities, and parks in the area.

