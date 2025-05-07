Skip to Content
Scattered storms possible today over mountain areas

Published 2:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly over the Gila, Black Range, and Sacramento Mountains.

Forecasters say a weakening upper-level system moving across southern New Mexico is providing just enough moisture and instability to spark activity.

Storms could drift east or northeast into lower elevations by late afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly below normal through the weekend.

The chance for storms continues through Saturday, especially in higher elevations, before conditions begin to dry out Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, forecasters expect gusty westerly winds on Monday and Tuesday, which could lead to areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility.

