El Pasoan in Ruidoso overcomes wildfires: 1 year anniversary of South Fork

RUIDOSO, NM (KVIA) -- One year ago today, hundreds of homes and buildings could be seen smoldering after the South Fork Fire began its path of destruction.

ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala spent several days covering the devastation caused by those fires, and is in Ruidoso today to report live in the 4, 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts & as the popular tourist town continues its recovery.

It's a celebration of recovery for Ruidoso residents today, including El Paso native and Eastwood High grad James Rupley.

"It's just... it's really tough," proclaimed James Rupley as he tried to contain his emotions just over a year ago after the South Fork Fire swept through Ruidoso.

The El Paso native also co-owns "Downshift Brewery" and lost thousands of dollars because of the wildfire and its effects on tourism, yet, he remained open to help first responders and others in town to help for wildfire cleanup and recovery.

"Literally worked from 4 in the morning to 9 at night every single day," said Rupley.

Now, customers are returning steadily to Ruidoso.

"You don't really call it a comeback. The re-building and just kind of getting back to a normal type of life. It's slow, but, you just have to work every day. You can't stop," said Rupley, who also told ABC-7's Paul Cicala: "The first time we put on the Octoberfest at the end of September, and that was the first time that we felt like we are going to be okay, because so many people, came out, it was such a good atmosphere."

ABC-7'S Paul Cicala will air this story, and several others on ABC-7 at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. from Ruidoso, NM during the one-year anniversary of the start of the wildfires.