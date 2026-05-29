Skip to Content
Safety

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shares motorcycle safety tips amid increase in crashes

MGN
By
New
Published 3:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Motorcyclists are more vulnerable in traffic due to their smaller size and reduced visibility, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. With increased motorcycle crashes in the county, the sheriff's office shared safety tips for all drivers.

"We all have to be driving defensively, and so that's all we ask," Chief Deputy Emmanuel Soria said. "Have a good time, but do it responsibly."

EPCSO said motorcyclists should:

  • Wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet and protective gear
  • Follow the speed limit
  • Anticipate the actions of other drivers
  • Avoid riding in a car's blind spot
  • Use turn signals and make your intentions clear to other drivers

If you're on the road but not driving a motorcycle, EPCSO said you should:

  • Look twice for motorcyclists before changing lanes or turning
  • Check mirrors and blind spots carefully
  • Give motorcyclists a full lane to ride on
  • Keep a safe distance from others

EPCSO said many motorcycle crashes happen when drivers don't yield to the right of way, especially on left turns.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.