Skip to Content
Safety

New Mexico Health Department warns about heat illness amid triple-digit heat this weekend

MGN, Cutout Pixabay
By
Published 2:26 PM

(KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday warned residents to watch for heat illness this weekend, as much of the state is expected to warm up above 100 degrees.

ABC-7's StormTrack weather team forecasted a high in Las Cruces to reach 100 Thursday. That high could reach 103 Friday and 101 Saturday.

"It’s going to be a hot summer, and certain populations – including children, adults over 65, outdoor workers and people with chronic health conditions – are among the most at-risk when temperatures climb,” said Chelsea Langer, Chief of the NMDOH Environmental Health Epidemiology Bureau.  

NMDOH said residents should look out for these symptoms of heat-related illness:

  • Warm, red skin that can progress to cold, pale and clammy skin.
  • Fast, weak pulse.
  • Nausea, vomiting and muscle cramps.
  • Tiredness, weakness or dizziness leading to possibly passing out. 

Heat illness can progress quickly. NMDOH said to get medical attention if you have a fever, chills, nausea or vomiting, or confusion.

NMDOH also shared a list of protective methods to avoid heat-related illness:

  • Stay cool inside. Keep window shades drawn during the day to help keep the heat out. When outside, stay in shaded areas.
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol.
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.
  • Schedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day.
  • Never leave children or pets in the car.   

Article Topic Follows: Safety
heat illness
heat safety
new mexico
summer heat

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.