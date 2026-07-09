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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another triple digit day with lingering storm chance

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Updated
today at 7:38 AM
Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday temperatures will lean hot once again as rain chances continue. Stronger rain chances expected soon.

We woke to temps in the upper 70s this morning. Your afternoon will warm to the triples. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 103, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 100.

Rain chances are still hanging on at 10-20% today.

Rain chances will increase into you weekend!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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