Multiple stabbed inside Midland Sam’s Club; man charged with attempted capital murder

Texas

MIDLAND, Texas -- A man who stabbed multiple people inside a Sam's Club Saturday evening is charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Sunday morning.

On Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m., Jose Gomez, 19, was allegedly assaulting multiple shoppers and employees with a knife inside the store.

Gomez was stopped and disarmed by an off duty U.S. Border Patrol Agent who was shopping and was arrested when police arrived.

“The quick action of our agent ended this shocking situation and clearly saved multiple lives,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.

According to KMID-TV, four people were stabbed, two of them children and one other was a Sam's Club employee who tried to stop Gomez.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. According to the Big Bend Sector Border Patrol, two of the victims remain in critical condition while a third is in stable condition.

Midland police do not know what led to the altercation and the incident is still being investigated.

No other immediate details were available.