Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old Texas girl & her mother

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl and her mother from New Braunfels, a city near San Antonio.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning after the disappearance of Kiley Marie Diaz, 8, and her mother, Alyssa Jeanice Lopez, 29. Both were last seen leaving their home in a black, four-door pickup truck.

The mother and child’s destination is currently unknown, but officials said they could possibly be heading out of state to California or Washington state.

Officers were called to the home on Friday to assist Child Protective Services with removing the child from her mother's care, according to ABC affiliate KSAT.

The mother became upset and locked CPS workers out of the house and fled the home through the backdoor with the child, authorities said.

Officials said the pair left the area after getting into the pickup truck.

Kylie is described as 3.5 to 4-feet-tall, weighing between 50 to 60 pounds with wavy, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Her mother is described as 5,5″ weighing 125 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a sleeve tattoo of a sunflower. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing, officials said.

The driver of the truck is unknown but the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on I-35 in the Selma area.

Anyone with information is urged by authorities to contact New Braunfels police at 830-221-4134.